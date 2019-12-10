English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
More Than 15 Crore Raised by Auctioning PM Modi's Gifts, Will Go to 'Namami Gange'
Culture Minister Prahlad Patel said that the money had been raised during three auctions and the proceeds were given to the Namami Gange project of the Union government
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)
New Delhi: The culture ministry on Tuesday informed parliament that Rs 15.13 crore were raised from the auction of mementos and gifts presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last five years.
In an answer to a query in Rajya Sabha, Culture Minister Prahlad Patel said that the money had been raised during three auctions-- February 18-20, 2015, January 27-April 1, 2019 and September 14-October 24, 2019.
The proceeds were given to the Namami Gange project of the Union government, he said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Next Story Next Story
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shweta Basu Prasad Announces Separation from Husband Rohit Mittal in Less Than a Year of Marriage
- Drag Shows, Books and Films: India's Queer Community Comes Together for First Rainbow Lit Fest
- I-League 2019-20: Srinagar Airport 'Inoperative', Real Kashmir FC's Next 2 Games Cancelled
- Nike Joyride Dual Run Review: The Running Shoe Revolution is Truly Underway
- Reporter Catches Her Ex Cheating through an 'Unusual' Fitbit Activity at 4 AM