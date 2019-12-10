More Than 15 Crore Raised by Auctioning PM Modi's Gifts, Will Go to 'Namami Gange'

New Delhi: The culture ministry on Tuesday informed parliament that Rs 15.13 crore were raised from the auction of mementos and gifts presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last five years.

In an answer to a query in Rajya Sabha, Culture Minister Prahlad Patel said that the money had been raised during three auctions-- February 18-20, 2015, January 27-April 1, 2019 and September 14-October 24, 2019.

The proceeds were given to the Namami Gange project of the Union government, he said.

