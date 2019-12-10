Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

More Than 15 Crore Raised by Auctioning PM Modi's Gifts, Will Go to 'Namami Gange'

Culture Minister Prahlad Patel said that the money had been raised during three auctions and the proceeds were given to the Namami Gange project of the Union government

PTI

Updated:December 10, 2019, 6:10 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
More Than 15 Crore Raised by Auctioning PM Modi's Gifts, Will Go to 'Namami Gange'
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

New Delhi: The culture ministry on Tuesday informed parliament that Rs 15.13 crore were raised from the auction of mementos and gifts presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last five years.

In an answer to a query in Rajya Sabha, Culture Minister Prahlad Patel said that the money had been raised during three auctions-- February 18-20, 2015, January 27-April 1, 2019 and September 14-October 24, 2019.

The proceeds were given to the Namami Gange project of the Union government, he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram