More Than 20 Wild Boars Died in Tamil Nadu Within A Week; African Swine Flu Suspected

While more than 100 wild boars in the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka have died for the past month, over 20 wild boars roaming around the Theppakadu area of the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu have also died mysteriously in the past week. Following this, when samples from the dead wild boars were collected and analyzed, it was determined that they had perished due to the spread of African swine flu.

Subsequently, the Tamil Nadu forest department sent out anti-poaching watchers to search for wild boar carcasses in the deep forest areas. Amid the monitorization of Tiger Reserve and district administration, Ooty district collector Amrit told the media that it has come to be known that African swine flu is spreading among the wild boars in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) yet the public need not be alarmed as the virus has no probability of infecting people or the other wild animals.

Further, the collector said that he has ordered monitoring of the reared pig farms in the Gudalur and Masinagudi areas and that intensive monitoring is being done at the district borders.

Moreover, as the virus is spreading in the districts of the Western Ghats region, the Central Animal Husbandry Department is set to consult with the district collectors of the Western Ghats region about the African swine flu through video conferencing.

Additionally, the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University and Indian Veterinary Research Institute will soon conduct a study as more than 20 wild boars reportedly died in the MTR area during the past week.

“We have instructed the field workers to locate the carcasses of the deceased boars and to burn and dispose of them, as it is practically impossible to locate the wild boars and prevent fever from spreading to other wild boars. For the time being, that is all we can do," according to a top Mudumalai Tiger Reserve official.

The forest department has instructed the officers to block off the area after carcasses were discovered in the Theppakadu tourist areas.

