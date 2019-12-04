More Than 200 Held Across 31 Countries in Global Swoop on Money Laundering: Europol
The swoop that took place across Europe as well as Australia and the United States resulted in the identification of 3,833 money mules alongside 386 money mule recruiters, of which 228 were arrested.
Representative image.
The Hague: More than 200 people have been arrested in 31 countries as part of a global crackdown on money laundering, the European police authority Europol said on Wednesday.
The swoop by law enforcement authorities in European countries, as well as Australia and the United States took place between September and November and resulted "in the identification of 3,833 money mules alongside 386 money mule recruiters, of which 228 were arrested," Europol said in statement.
"More than 650 banks, 17 bank associations and other financial institutions helped to report 7,520 fraudulent money mule transactions, preventing a total loss of 12.9 million euros" ($14.3 million), the statement said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Eighth Wonder? Picture of Unguarded Sack of Onions in Mumbai Has Left Twitter in Disbelief
- Jofra Archer Had 'Predicted' Joe Denly's 'Drop of the Century' Against New Zealand in 2014
- Major WhatsApp Dark Mode Update: Does Your Phone Run Android 9 or Older OS?
- Virgil Van Dijk's Joke on Ronaldo's Absence From Ballon d'Or Ceremony Sparks Backlash
- Vodafone And Airtel Now Charging For Calls Made to Jio Numbers: What Changed?