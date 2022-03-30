More Than 2,000 Paramilitary Jawans, Officers Died in the Line of Duty in Last 3 Years: MHA Data

The number of jawans and officers from the central armed forces and Assam Rifles laying down their lives in the line of duty has increased each year since 2019, shows Home Ministry data. A total of 2,042 jawans and officers have died in the line of duty in the last three years.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, in 2019, 607 jawans and 15 officers died in the line of duty. The number increased to 677 jawans and 14 officers in 2020. Last year, total 711 jawans and 18 officers died in the line of duty.

According to the data, Central Reserve Police Force sacrificed six officers and 303 non-Gazetted Officers in 2019, while five officers and 283 jawans died in 2020. Last year, a total of seven officers and 346 jawans died in the line of duty.

In the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, in 2019, four officers and 92 jawans died, while in 2020, the force lost one officer and 100 jawans. Last year, two officers and 103 ITBP jawans died in the line of duty.

The Assam Rifles, which guards India’s border in north-eastern states, had the lowest line-of-duty deaths by comparison. In three years, 13 jawans and officers from the force died in the line of duty.

The Home Ministry, in the Rajya Sabha, has also given details of steps taken for the families of the deceased jawans and officers in the Rajya Sabha.

“The central ex-gratia lump-sum compensation ranging from Rs 25 lakh to 45 lakh. Liberalize family pension under Central Civil Services (Extra Ordinary Pension) Rules, 1939. All other normal service benefits viz Death-cum-Retirement Gratuity (DCRG), leave encashment, Central Government Employees Group Insurance Scheme (CGEGIS), General Provident Fund (GPF) etc," the MHA said.

The other benefits are ex-gratia and other type of financial assistance from risk/welfare/benevolent fund of the force concerned in accordance with the norms of the fund, and public contribution up to Rs 15 lakh by uploading names of such personnel who are martyred on ‘Bharat ke Veer’ online portal.

Additional financial assistance includes Rs 10 lakh to parents of married deceased personnel from ‘Bharat ke Veer’ corpus, and insurance coverage under CAPF salary package scheme.

