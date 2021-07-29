More Than 30 'Poisoned' Monkeys Found Dead Inside Gunny Bags in Karnataka

More than 30 monkeys were found dead inside gunny bags in Hassan district of Karnataka on Thursday. The monkeys were suspected to be poisoned and found in bags on the road near Choudanahalli village in Belur taluk.

“We were on our way towards the village when we saw these bags on the road. On opening them we found monkeys some of which were alive and others dead. We alerted the officials immediately," said Adarsha, a local resident.

Out of the total, at least five monkeys were found alive and returned to the forest.

“Rest all were dead except two which were in critical condition. We shifted them to the hospital and gave them treatment but one of them died earlier today. One is critical. Prima facie seems like the monkeys were intentionally poisoned. Once we conduct postmortem and test the samples, we can confirm if it was poisoning or some other disease," said Dr Gangadhar Naik, assistant director, department of Animal Husbandry.

(With inputs from Shashidhara BC from Hassan)

