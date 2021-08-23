More Than 300 Schools Reopen in Mizoram

More than 300 schools in COVID-19 free areas in Mizoram have been allowed to reopen for the new academic session 2021-2022, an official of the School Education department said. The new COVID-19 guidelines issued by the state government on August 8 had allowed the re-opening of schools in areas outside the Aizawl Municipal Corporation’s jurisdiction where there is no coronavirus case, the official said on Sunday.

The school education department had on August 9 issued an order allowing re-opening of schools for primary to higher secondary level in COVID-19 free towns and villages subject to prior consultation with deputy commissioners. A standard operating procedure (SOP) issued by the department shall be strictly followed, the order had said. School Education department director James Lalrinchhana told.

