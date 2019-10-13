More than 400 Test Positive for Dengue in 3 Months in Lucknow, 22-year-old Succumbs to Disease

Lucknow:More than 400 people have tested positive for dengue in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow in the last three months. A 22-year-old boy, who was being treated for dengue at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute in the state capital, died on Friday, making it the second such death here in last three months.

Due to a delay in monsoon this year, cases related to the mosquito-borne disease are being reported in October as against the earlier occurrence in August and September.

As per data provided by KP Tripathi, chairperson of Lucknow’s vector-borne disease control unit, while 400 dengue cases have been reported from the state capital, the actual figure may be higher as several cases go unrecorded in private hospitals.

“This year, more than 2,200 people have tested positive for dengue and two have died so far. However, this number is 10%-20% lower in comparison to last year. The cases were on the rise after July during the monsoon season and post-monsoon season. The main reason for this rise was mainly water-logging, which creates favourable conditions for mosquitoes. Some of the most affected districts include Lucknow, Kanpur Nagar, Meerut and Saharanpur,” said Vikash Singhal, joint director of the vector-borne disease control unit.

To prevent the breeding of mosquitoes, municipal bodies have been asked to get rid of the larvae and stagnant water.

“Beds have been reserved at hospitals for dengue patients in all districts. Training has also been imparted to doctors to deal with the dengue menace. Looking at the current weather situation, the problem might stay for some more time,” Singhal said.

Senior IAS officer and principal secretary to UP Khadi and Village Industries, Navneet Sehgal, has also tested positive for dengue and is undergoing treatment at King George Medical College.

KGMU chief medical superintendent Dr SN Shankhwar said, “His (Sehgal's) condition was not very good when he was bought to the hospital, but now he is in a better condition and recovering well after platelet transfusion.”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.