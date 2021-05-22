More Than 70 Lakh Covid Cases in Just 21 Days, May Deadliest Month with 28% of Total Deaths

As daily Covid-19 cases continue to gradually decline across the country, the fatalities have remained high as May has already became the deadliest months of the pandemic in the country.

Covid-19 Cases reported in just 21 days of May have crossed 70 lakh on Friday, crossing the record of last month where 69.4 cases were recorded, a Times of India report said.

In May, 71.3 lakh cases have already been recorded with daily deaths remaining above 4,000 on many days. The total cases this month have already accounted for over 27 percent of the total 2.62 infections recorded since last year.

The death toll due to the disease rose to 2,95,525 with 4,194 fresh fatalities on Friday. On May 19, the country recorded its highest jump in the daily fatalities as 4,529 people succumbed to Covid.

So far, 83,135 fatalities have been recorded in May alone. The deaths in May is already 28 percent of the total death toll of 2.95 lakh recorded since last year. Whereas in April, the death toll was at 48,768.

The report further said that on average, nearly 4,000 fatalities (3,959) have been reported on each day of May so far, although this data includes some old deaths, particularly in Maharashtra, as part of a data reconciliation exercise.

According to the daily health bulletin by the Union ministry of health and family welfare, 2,57,299 people were found to be positive of the viral disease taking India’s Covid-19 caseload to 2,62,89,290.

As many as 4,194 people lost their lives in the previous 24 hours as the cumulative death toll touched 2,95,525.

