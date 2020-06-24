More than 700 Indians Stranded in Pakistan to Return to India Starting Tomorrow

At least 748 Indians, who have been stranded in Pakistan, will start coming back to India from Thursday. The return will be via the Attari-Wagah border. All of them will be quarantined for 14 days by their state governments.

Pakistan has agreed to the return of the 748 Indian nationals who will come back over June 25-27 -- 250 Indians will be allowed to return on a particular day and the Mission in Islamabad has prepared three lists for each day.

Among the 250 nationals entering India on Thursday, all are domiciles of Jammu and Kashmir. Those returning on June 26 include 152 from J&K, 70 from Gujarat and 28 from Maharashtra.

The third list of 250 Indians comprises 33 from Maharastra, 46 from UP, 38 from Rajasthan, 36 from Punjab, 26 from Delhi, 15 from MP, 14 from Haryana, 11 from Telangana, six each from Karnataka and Chandigarh, five from Chhattisgarh, four from Tamil Nadu, three from West Bengal, two each from Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, and one from Bihar.

Passengers from J&K, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and UP will be collected directly by their state representatives and quarantined in their home states. If the representatives of other states do not report, those citizens will be quarantined in Amritsar.