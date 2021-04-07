More than 8.3 Crore People Vaccinated Against Covid-19: Union Health Minister at Sanjeevani's Launch

At the launch of Network 18 and Federal Bank’s initiative Sanjeevani- a shot of life, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that the country has already inoculated people with 8 crore 30 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccine.

“We have already given 8 crore 30 lakh doses. 43 lakh doses were given yesterday itself on a single day. It is a huge success for the vaccination campaign… There is an easy mechanism for seamless registration for Covid vaccine,” Harsh Vardhan said at the launch of the Sanjeevani- a shot of life initiative.

Sanjeevani- a shot of life was launched on the occasion of World Health Day to increase awareness about the Covid-19 vaccination and the importance of getting it. The initiative is a Federal Bank CSR drive that intends to reach each and every Indian with relevant and important information about the Covid-19 vaccine.

The Union Health Minister compared the Covid vaccine with Sanjeevani and added that one doesn’t have to go anywhere far to get the vaccine, drawing the mythology of Sanjeevani from Ramayana.

“Our Lord Hanuman went to get Sanjeevani from Himalaya mountain crossing half of the country. The Covid vaccine is working like Sanjeevani to protect your life. Hanuman ji had to take a long journey to get Sanjeevani, but for the people we have made it available in thousands of centres, private and public hospitals for free,” he added.

Watch Now!Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan addresses #Sanjeevani – a shot of life, a CSR initiative by @Network18Group & @FederalBankLtd https://t.co/yA7HAOsZo2 — DrHarshVardhanOffice (@DrHVoffice) April 7, 2021

Harsh Vardhan called for the vaccination movement to become a jan andolan or a people’s movement. Sanjeevani is the Covid-19 vaccine to give you protection against the virus.

The Sanjeevani- a shot of life initiative comes as India began its third phase of Covid vaccination in the country making the vaccine freely available to those above the age of 45 years. The government plans to gradually bring in beneficiaries from other age groups in what is known as the world’s biggest inoculation against Covid-19.

The event was launched on Wednesday at Attari border in Punjab with the participation of Actor Sonu Sood and Rakesh Asthana, DG of BSF.

