More Than 800 Persons Returned to Odisha from 'At Risk' Countries: State Health Dept

More than 800 people have returned to Odisha from the ‘at risk’ countries, where Omicron variant cases have already been reported. However, around 40 percent of them are yet to be traced. A few of them have provided the wrong addresses and contact information in the Air Suvidha portal, the state health and family welfare department said.

The good piece of news is that none of those identified and traced has tested positive.

The government has revised the guidelines for international travelers as a public health response measure for the control and management of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 which has been designated as a ‘variant of concern’ by the World Health Organization.

“We urge the central government to make a portal for foreign returnees," State Health Minister Nab Kishore Das said.

He said the Odisha government is minutely monitoring the Covid situation including Omicron. People are requested not to be panic but to be cautious, he added.

State Public Health Director Niranjan Mishra requested the foreign returnees to cooperate in testing and to stay in home isolation for a week.

