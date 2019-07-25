More Than 9000 Unfilled Reserved Vacancies for SC, ST & OBC in Govt Depts

New Delhi: Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions on Wednesday said that more than 9000 reserved vacancies of Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in government enterprises, government departments and autonomous intuitions remain to be filled.

The Union Minister stated these facts in a written reply to a question posed by MP’s Kaushal Kishore, Upendra Singh Rawat, Raja Amareshwara Naik, Vinod Kumar Sonkar and Dr Sukanta Majumdar on the progress and monitoring of reserved vacancies over the last five years.

The Personnel Ministry said that the Department of Personnel and Training monitors the progress of backlog reserved vacancies by ten Ministries/Department, which have more than 90 per cent of the employees in Central government.

The ten ministries mentioned are Posts, Defence Production, Financial Services, Atomic Energy, Defence, Railways, Revenue, Housing and Urban Affairs, Human Resources Development (HRD) and Home Affairs.

According to the 2018 data, across five ministries/departments (namely Posts, Defence Production, Financial Services, Atomic Energy and Housing and Urban Affairs), there were 3018 unfilled vacancies for SCs, 3292 for STs and 2855 for OBCs. Total backlog of unfilled vacancies for the same period figured at 9165.

The backlog of reserved vacancies for SCs and STs in Defence Production department remained the highest with 1329 and 1858 unfilled positions respectively. However, this department also beat the record of the Department of Financial Services in the previous year by recruiting the highest number of all reserved category employees. OBC vacancies filled up in the same stand at 2408.

On the other hand, the Department of Atomic Energy has the lowest number of unfilled positions for SCs and STs. The Postal department has the lowest number of unfilled vacancies for OBCs.

“Filling up of vacancies, including backlog reserved vacancies, is a continuous process. However, Department of Personnel and Training has already issued instructions to all Ministries/Departments to constitute an in-house Committee to identify backlog reserved vacancies, study of the root cause of backlog reserved vacancies, initiation of measures to remove such factors and to fill up such vacancies through Special Recruitment Drive,” the Union Minister noted.

Jitendra Singh’s recent presentation of estimates assumes significance given his earlier statement on the lower representation of OBCs in government services than SC and ST members.

"As per available information, representation of OBCs, as on January 1, 2012, was 16.55 per cent, which has increased to 21.57 per cent, as on January 1, 2016," he said in the Lok Sabha on July 17.

He added that 78 ministries and departments have informed the representation of Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and OBCs under the central government was 17.49 per cent, 8.47 per cent and 21.57 per cent respectively till January 1, 2016.

The earlier 2017 data, however, painted a drastically different picture. Across all ten ministries, unfilled reserved vacancies for SCs figured at 8223, STs at 6955 and OBCs at 13,535. Out of the 92,589 total backlog vacancies for the year ending 2016, some 63,876 were filled up. Total backlog of reserved vacancies remaining by the beginning of 2017 stood at 28,713.

The Home Affairs ministry held the highest number of backlogs, totalling to 10,548, during the same period.

The government receives complains about all these unfilled vacancies. Complaints are forwarded to the concerned Department for appropriate action as and when they are received, the Union Minister said.