More Than Dozen People Injured in Stone Pelting Over Fare Price Shop Allotment in Muzaffarnagar

Both the groups have lodged complaints against each other, the police added.(PTI photo used for representation)

The clash took place on Monday when a team of revenue officials arrived in the village under Ratenpuri Police Station to allot a fair price shop, the police said.

More than dozen people were injured in a clash between two rival groups over fair price shop allotment in Husainabad Bhanwara village in the district, police said. The clash took place on Monday when a team of revenue officials arrived in the village under Ratenpuri Police Station to allot a fair price shop, the police said.

Villagers disrupted the team's work after a dispute over the shop allotment between the two groups led by Rashid and Mehkar. The confrontation between the two soon turned into a violent group clash and stones were hurled freely, resulting in injuries to over a dozen people, the police said.

Both the groups have lodged complaints against each other, the police added.

first published:December 07, 2021, 14:53 IST