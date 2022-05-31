More Than One in Ten People Binge Watch Streaming Content Up to Ten Hours a Week

How much time do members of Generation Z spend watching streaming content? Streaming has revolutionized the world of entertainment and has found a major place in our lives — especially for Gen Zers. In fact, 12% of this generation reportedly watches between 6 and 10 hours of streaming content per week. In Spain, that figure rises to 21%.

On a global scale, 16% of 18-to-24-year-olds spend between one and five hours watching streaming content each week, according to data from a YouGov study conducted in 43 countries. In Spain, 31% of 18-to-24-year-olds spend between one and five hours on a streaming platform. This is more than in France (29%), and in England and Germany (25%). In fact, 21% of Spanish 18-to-24 year-olds surveyed say they watch TV via streaming platforms for between six and 10 hours a week. Germany follows with 18%, England with 17% and France with 16%, compared to 12% for the global average. And Spain again leads its neighbors, with 14% in this age group watching between 11 and 15 hours of streaming content a week, and 6% watching for between 36 and 40 hours.

The study analysis, focusing specifically on France, Germany, Spain and England, also highlights the preferences and habits of consumers when it comes to streaming services. The analysis reflects a certain enthusiasm for group subscriptions, for example. According to the study, 60% of Generation Zers in France would like to have more offers like this. But users in Germany are the most interested in these offers, at 74%, followed by those in England, at 67%. The Spanish seem less interested, however, with 48% in favor of more group offers.

Comedy leads the way on streaming content

Enthusiasm appears to wane when it comes to sharing personal accounts. Only 45% of French respondents would agree to share their login and password with their friends and family. This stands at 36% for Spanish respondents and 53% for the English. Germans appear to be the most supportive of account sharing, with 70% ready to provide this service — a practice that Netflix wants to stamp out.

Since the advent of Netflix, streaming platforms have carved out a significant place in the world of entertainment and media consumption. More than one in two young people polled in France (54%) reported that their TV watching habits have changed because of streaming, compared to 74% in Germany, 73% in England and 42% in Spain.

When it comes to content, comedy is the most popular genre worldwide, watched by 50% of 18-24 year olds, according to the YouGov survey.

