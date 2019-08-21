Madras HC Dismisses Karti Chidambaram's Plea Challenging Transfer of I-T Case to Special Court

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Wednesday turned down Congress MP Karti Chidambaram's plea seeking an interim stay in connection with an income tax case filed before a special court for alleged economic offences. The case relates to the alleged non-disclosure of Rs 1.35 crore received by Karti and his wife in cash for the sale of lands in Tamil Nadu's Muthukadu.

The metropolitan magistrate court has transferred the case from the economic offence court to the special court, which hears cases related to MPs and MLAs, after Karti became a Member of Parliament.

The high court's decision came even as Karti's father, former finance minister P Chidambaram, is in a legal tangle in connection with the INX Media scam case. The Delhi High Court on Tuesday had dismissed the senior Congress leader's petition seeking anticipatory bail. Chidambaram's plea, which was listed in the Supreme Court on Wednesday, will now be heard on August 23.

Karti had approached the Madras High Court challenging the transfer of a case pending in the magistrate court to the special court. In his petition, Karti stated that he was not an MP during the time the alleged crime took place and sought a stay on the transfer of the case.

The Deputy Director of Income Tax Investigation, Chennai, filed a complaint on September 12 last year against the petitioners before the ACMM (Economic Offences) for alleged offences under the Income Tax Act and summons were issued on various dates.

The case, currently at the trial stage, has been adjourned till August 30. The court has issued notice to the Registrar of Economic offences, the Income tax department, and the Tamil Nadu government seeking an explanation.

