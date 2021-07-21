Rs 7.31 Cr Frozen from Accounts Raj Kundra, Actor Gehana Vasisth | Bank Details in Porn Case Here

In a fresh development to the Raj Kundra controversy, it has come to the fore that the Mumbai Police has so far frozen about Rs 7.31 crore in bank accounts of different people related to the case.

The details of this amount are as follows-

Rs 34 lakh 90 thousand in the account of HOT HIT app of Yasmin Khan alias Rowa Khan has been frozen

Rs 1 lakh 20 thousand frozen from two accounts of Dipankar P. Khasnavis

About Rs 37 lakh was frozen from three accounts of Gehana Vashistha

Rs 6,000 from two bank accounts of Umesh Kamat

Around Rs 6 lakh frozen from two bank accounts of Tanveer Hashmi

About Rs 1.81 crore from Arvind Kumar Srivastava’s account

Approximately Rs 2.32 crore frozen from Harshita Srivastava’s bank account in Kanpur

Approximately Rs 5.59 lakh was frozen from Narbada Srivastava’s bank account in Kanpur

Rs 30 lakh 87 thousand was frozen from the Bhopal bank account of Fliz Movies OPC Pvt. Ltd.

Rs 1.28 crore kept as a fixed deposit in a Bhopal bank account of Fliz Movies OPC Pvt. Ltd. too was frozen

Rs 73 lakh 87 thousand frozen in Meerut bank account of Fliz movies OPC Pvt. Ltd. This was a new account created by the company.

Earlier, a report filed by the police had claimed that Raj Kundra planned to make his porn business as big as Bollywood, ETimes reported.

The revelation of Raj Kundra’s involvement in the streaming of pornographic videos through an app called “Hotshots" took social media by storm and led to his arrest along with 11 of his accomplices on Monday night. He was produced before the 37th metropolitan magistrate on Tuesday and remanded in custody till July 23.

The police described Mr. Kundra as a “key conspirator" in the case and said it had sufficient evidence against him while also clarifying that investigations have revealed no active role of Shilpa Shetty.

While the investigation into the matter is still underway, a series of reports by ETimes have revealed that Raj Kundra wanted some bold content to be pulled out from the platform after a government directive to ban explicit content was issued but also doubted if the bold content of Alt Balaji will be pulled down by the establishment.

Meanwhile, reports are also rife that the Mumbai crime branch has come across a bank transfer into Kundra’s account made by the Hotshot mobile app. The last transaction between the two accounts is as of January 2021, a month before a case was filed against Kundra, and the arrest of the actress who is now found to have been operating the mobile app account took place.

The incident came to the fore when a case was registered against the tycoon on February 4 after a woman approached the police and complained about being forced to do a porn film after being promised an acting job, a police officer told PTI.

Talking to ETimes, the Police said that the app has now been removed from the mobile platform as against Kundra’s claim that he had sold ‘Hotshots’ for $25,000 in 2019.

