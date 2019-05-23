Morena Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins

live Status party name candidate name BJP Narendra Singh Tomar BJP Narendra Singh Tomar LEADING

Morena Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND -- -- Sonu Agarwal Nota -- -- Nota IND -- -- Sumit Misra IND -- -- Laxmi Baghel IND -- -- Rajveer INC -- -- Ramniwas Rawat Leading VSKP -- -- Ashok Rajoriya RPI(A) -- -- Patiram Shakya BPHP -- -- Bhante Sangh Ratan SJP -- -- Pawan Kumar Goyal RPOI (R) -- -- Narendra Singh PSP(L) -- -- Dhara Singh IND -- -- Munna IND -- -- Mehabub Khan HND -- -- Vivek SHS -- -- Sanju Sharma RKSP -- -- Ramlakhan Meena ARSP -- -- Rajesh Singh Bhadoria (Bhure) RNMP -- -- Dr. Randhir Singh Ruhal IND -- -- Tejpal Singh Rawat IND -- -- Tofeek Khan BJP -- -- Narendra Singh Tomar IND -- -- Bajuddeen Baj IND -- -- Prabhu Singh IND -- -- Dheeraj Singh Mavai BSP -- -- Kartar Singh Bhadana

1. Morena is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Chambal region of Madhya Pradesh in Central India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.97% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 6.73%. The estimated literacy level of Morena is 67.55%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Anoop Mishra of BJP won in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 1,32,981 votes which was 15.57% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 43.96% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 17 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Narendra Singh Tomar of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,00,997 votes which was 14.21% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 42.30% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 24 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 50.18% and in 2009, the constituency registered 53.04% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Morena was: Anoop Mishra (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,38,787 men, 7,63,635 women and 35 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Morena is: 26.1667 77.5Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: मुरैना, मध्य प्रदेश (Hindi); মোরিনা, মধ্যপ্রদেশ (Bengali); मुरैना, मध्य प्रदेश (Marathi); મોરેના, મધ્યપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); மொரேனா, மத்தியபிரதேசம் (Tamil); మురేనా, మధ్య ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಮೊರೆನಾ, ಮಧ್ಯಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); മൊറേന, മധ്യപ്രദേശ്‌ (Malayalam).