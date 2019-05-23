English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Morena Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Morena (मुरैना) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
1. Morena is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Chambal region of Madhya Pradesh in Central India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.97% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 6.73%. The estimated literacy level of Morena is 67.55%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Anoop Mishra of BJP won in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 1,32,981 votes which was 15.57% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 43.96% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 17 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Narendra Singh Tomar of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,00,997 votes which was 14.21% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 42.30% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 24 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 50.18% and in 2009, the constituency registered 53.04% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Morena was: Anoop Mishra (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,38,787 men, 7,63,635 women and 35 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Morena Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Morena is: 26.1667 77.5
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: मुरैना, मध्य प्रदेश (Hindi); মোরিনা, মধ্যপ্রদেশ (Bengali); मुरैना, मध्य प्रदेश (Marathi); મોરેના, મધ્યપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); மொரேனா, மத்தியபிரதேசம் (Tamil); మురేనా, మధ్య ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಮೊರೆನಾ, ಮಧ್ಯಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); മൊറേന, മധ്യപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
Morena Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
Sonu Agarwal
Nota
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Sumit Misra
IND
--
--
Laxmi Baghel
IND
--
--
Rajveer
INC
--
--
Ramniwas Rawat
VSKP
--
--
Ashok Rajoriya
RPI(A)
--
--
Patiram Shakya
BPHP
--
--
Bhante Sangh Ratan
SJP
--
--
Pawan Kumar Goyal
RPOI (R)
--
--
Narendra Singh
PSP(L)
--
--
Dhara Singh
IND
--
--
Munna
IND
--
--
Mehabub Khan
HND
--
--
Vivek
SHS
--
--
Sanju Sharma
RKSP
--
--
Ramlakhan Meena
ARSP
--
--
Rajesh Singh Bhadoria (Bhure)
RNMP
--
--
Dr. Randhir Singh Ruhal
IND
--
--
Tejpal Singh Rawat
IND
--
--
Tofeek Khan
BJP
--
--
Narendra Singh Tomar
IND
--
--
Bajuddeen Baj
IND
--
--
Prabhu Singh
IND
--
--
Dheeraj Singh Mavai
BSP
--
--
Kartar Singh Bhadana
