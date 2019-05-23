Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Win
upa:
»
1-min read

Morena Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Morena (मुरैना) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).

News18 Election Results Hub |

Updated:May 23, 2019, 8:29 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Morena Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Morena (मुरैना) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
1. Morena is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Chambal region of Madhya Pradesh in Central India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.97% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 6.73%. The estimated literacy level of Morena is 67.55%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.

live

Status

party name
candidate name
BJP
Narendra Singh Tomar

BJP

Narendra Singh Tomar

LEADING

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed) Detail Results
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Anoop Mishra of BJP won in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 1,32,981 votes which was 15.57% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 43.96% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 17 contestants in 2014.

In 2009, Narendra Singh Tomar of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,00,997 votes which was 14.21% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 42.30% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 24 contestants in 2009.

Morena Election Results 

  • 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
Sonu Agarwal
Nota
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Sumit Misra
IND
--
--
Laxmi Baghel
IND
--
--
Rajveer
INC
--
--
Ramniwas Rawat
VSKP
--
--
Ashok Rajoriya
RPI(A)
--
--
Patiram Shakya
BPHP
--
--
Bhante Sangh Ratan
SJP
--
--
Pawan Kumar Goyal
RPOI (R)
--
--
Narendra Singh
PSP(L)
--
--
Dhara Singh
IND
--
--
Munna
IND
--
--
Mehabub Khan
HND
--
--
Vivek
SHS
--
--
Sanju Sharma
RKSP
--
--
Ramlakhan Meena
ARSP
--
--
Rajesh Singh Bhadoria (Bhure)
RNMP
--
--
Dr. Randhir Singh Ruhal
IND
--
--
Tejpal Singh Rawat
IND
--
--
Tofeek Khan
BJP
--
--
Narendra Singh Tomar
IND
--
--
Bajuddeen Baj
IND
--
--
Prabhu Singh
IND
--
--
Dheeraj Singh Mavai
BSP
--
--
Kartar Singh Bhadana

The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 50.18% and in 2009, the constituency registered 53.04% turnout during polling.

As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Morena was: Anoop Mishra (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.

According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,38,787 men, 7,63,635 women and 35 voters of the third gender.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Morena Lok Sabha results.

The geographic coordinates of Morena is: 26.1667 77.5

Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: मुरैना, मध्य प्रदेश (Hindi); মোরিনা, মধ্যপ্রদেশ (Bengali); मुरैना, मध्य प्रदेश (Marathi); મોરેના, મધ્યપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); மொரேனா, மத்தியபிரதேசம் (Tamil); మురేనా, మధ్య ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಮೊರೆನಾ, ಮಧ್ಯಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); മൊറേന, മധ്യപ്രദേശ്‌ (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram