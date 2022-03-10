Mormugao Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Mormugao seat in Goa. A total of 8 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Goa Assembly elections: Sankalp Amonkar (INC), Milind Sagun Naik (BJP), Nilesh Mahadev Navelkar (IND), Parashuram Umaji Sonurlekar (AAP), Enayatulla Khan (IND), Paresh Sitaram Toraskar (RGP), Xeque Mahamod Acbar (NCP), Jayesh Kashinath Shetgaonkar (TMC).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 81.28%, which is 0.24% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Milind Sagun Naik of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Mormugao results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.24 Mormugao (मोरमुगाओ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Goa region and South Goa district of Goa. Mormugao is part of South Goa Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 2.62% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.2%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 87.59%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 20,106 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 10,127 were male and 9,979 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Mormugao in 2022 is: 985 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 21,446 eligible electors, of which 11,008 were male,10,438 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Goa Assembly elections, there were a total of 20,348 eligible electors, of which 10,634 were male, 9,714 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Mormugao in 2017 was 24. In 2012, there were 24 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Goa Assembly elections, Milind Sagun Naik of BJP won in this seat defeating Sankalp Amonkar of INC by a margin of 140 which was 0.81% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 48.82% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Milind Sagun Naik of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Sankalp Padmanabh Amonkar of INC by a margin of 913 votes which was 5.62% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 45.69% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 24 Mormugao Assembly segment of the 2. South Goa Lok Sabha constituency. Cosme Francisco Caitano Sardinha of INC won the South Goa Parliament seat defeating Adv. Narendra Sawaikar of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the South Goa Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 7 contestants in the fray for this seat and 7 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Goa Assembly elections from Mormugao are: Sankalp Amonkar (INC), Milind Sagun Naik (BJP), Nilesh Mahadev Navelkar (IND), Parashuram Umaji Sonurlekar (AAP), Enayatulla Khan (IND), Paresh Sitaram Toraskar (RGP), Xeque Mahamod Acbar (NCP), Jayesh Kashinath Shetgaonkar (TMC).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Goa Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 81.28%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 81.04%, while it was 79.91% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Mormugao went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Goa Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.24 Mormugao Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 29. In 2012, there were 29 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.24 Mormugao comprises of the following areas of South Goa district of Goa: Mormugao (Municipal Council) - Ward Nos.1 to 8 of Mormugao Saza in Mormugao Taluka.

A total of one Assembly constituencies in the state of Goa border Mormugao constituency, which are: Vasco-Da-Gama. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Mormugao is approximately 4 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Mormugao is: 15°24’12.6"N 73°47’43.4"E.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.