News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»India
1-MIN READ

Morocco's Envoy Meets Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla

Morocco Ambassador meets Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla, briefs him on India-Morocco relations. (ANI)

Morocco Ambassador meets Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla, briefs him on India-Morocco relations. (ANI)

Shringla noted the special nature of the ties and potential for trilateral cooperation, especially with countries in West and North Africa, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.

Morocco Ambassador Mohamed Maliki on Friday met Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and briefed him on the relations between the two countries. Shringla noted the special nature of the ties and potential for trilateral cooperation, especially with countries in West and North Africa, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.

"Ambassador Mohamed Maliki met Foreign Secretary @harshvshringlaand briefed him on India-Morocco relations. FS noted the special nature of the ties and potential for trilateral cooperation, especially with countries in West and North Africa. Marocdiplo_EN," Srivastava tweeted.

.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...