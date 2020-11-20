Next Story
Morocco's Envoy Meets Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla
Morocco Ambassador meets Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla, briefs him on India-Morocco relations. (ANI)
Shringla noted the special nature of the ties and potential for trilateral cooperation, especially with countries in West and North Africa, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.
Morocco Ambassador Mohamed Maliki on Friday met Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and briefed him on the relations between the two countries. Shringla noted the special nature of the ties and potential for trilateral cooperation, especially with countries in West and North Africa, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.
