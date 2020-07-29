INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus

BREAKINGNEWS

  • HRD Ministry to be Named Education Ministry After Cabinet Gives Approval
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Morose Milestone: India Inches Closer to Overtaking Italy’s Covid-19 Death Toll

People wait to give their nasal swab samples for COVID-19 test in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 28, 2020. India is the third hardest-hit country by the pandemic in the world after the United States and Brazil. (Image: AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

People wait to give their nasal swab samples for COVID-19 test in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 28, 2020. India is the third hardest-hit country by the pandemic in the world after the United States and Brazil. (Image: AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

It should be noted that while India has the sixth-highest death toll overall, its Covid-19 mortality rate is one of the lowest in the world at 2.25 per cent. In comparison, Italy’s fatality rate stands at 14.25 per cent.

Fazil Khan
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 29, 2020, 12:04 PM IST
Share this:

After an initial lull, Covid-19 cases in India have witnessed a meteoric rise over the past couple of months, making it the third worst-affected country worldwide after the United States and Brazil.

India reported more than 48,000 confirmed cases on Wednesday, taking the total confirmed caseload to 15,31,669. In addition to this, with 768 deaths, India’s Covid-19 toll has moved closer to Italy’s death toll of 35,123. As of Wednesday, 34,193 people have died of coronavirus in India among known cases. Similarly, there are still more than 5 lakh active cases, while 9.8 lakh patients have recovered.

With the current growth rate, India would most likely overtake Italy’s death toll by Friday at the earliest.

Italy was one of the worst-affected countries across the globe through the month of March but made a dramatic recovery to contain the pandemic albeit with a high mortality rate.

It should be noted that while India has the sixth-highest death toll overall, its Covid-19 mortality rate is one of the lowest in the world at 2.25 per cent. In comparison, Italy’s fatality rate stands at 14.25 per cent.

This essentially means that while India has seen 225 deaths for every 10,000 confirmed Covid-19 patients, nearly 1,425 of the 10,000 confirmed cases in Italy resulted in deaths.

Among other countries with more than 30,000 deaths, the US has a mortality rate of 3.44 per cent whereas it is 3.58 per cent for Brazil, and 15.19 per cent for the United Kingdom.

The fatality rate in Mexico and France stood at 11.13 per cent and 13.71 per cent, respectively, as on Tuesday.

With over 6.59 lakh deaths in almost 16.7 lakh cases, the global death rate due to COVID-19 was at 3.96 as on July 28, according to Johns Hopkins.

Next Story
Loading