Morose Milestone: India Inches Closer to Overtaking Italy’s Covid-19 Death Toll

After an initial lull, Covid-19 cases in India have witnessed a meteoric rise over the past couple of months, making it the third worst-affected country worldwide after the United States and Brazil.

India reported more than 48,000 confirmed cases on Wednesday, taking the total confirmed caseload to 15,31,669. In addition to this, with 768 deaths, India’s Covid-19 toll has moved closer to Italy’s death toll of 35,123. As of Wednesday, 34,193 people have died of coronavirus in India among known cases. Similarly, there are still more than 5 lakh active cases, while 9.8 lakh patients have recovered.

With the current growth rate, India would most likely overtake Italy’s death toll by Friday at the earliest.

Italy was one of the worst-affected countries across the globe through the month of March but made a dramatic recovery to contain the pandemic albeit with a high mortality rate.

It should be noted that while India has the sixth-highest death toll overall, its Covid-19 mortality rate is one of the lowest in the world at 2.25 per cent. In comparison, Italy’s fatality rate stands at 14.25 per cent.

This essentially means that while India has seen 225 deaths for every 10,000 confirmed Covid-19 patients, nearly 1,425 of the 10,000 confirmed cases in Italy resulted in deaths.

Among other countries with more than 30,000 deaths, the US has a mortality rate of 3.44 per cent whereas it is 3.58 per cent for Brazil, and 15.19 per cent for the United Kingdom.

The fatality rate in Mexico and France stood at 11.13 per cent and 13.71 per cent, respectively, as on Tuesday.

With over 6.59 lakh deaths in almost 16.7 lakh cases, the global death rate due to COVID-19 was at 3.96 as on July 28, according to Johns Hopkins.