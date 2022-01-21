Mortal Remains of 2 Indians Killed in Abu Dhabi Attacks to Reach India on Jan 22: India's UAE Envoy

The mortal remains of the two Indian nationals killed in a suspected drone attack near the Abu Dhabi airport will reach India on January 22. Indian Ambassador to the UAE Sunjay Sudhir said in a tweet that all formalities for repatriation of mortal remains of 2 Indians deceased in Jan 17 incident have been completed.

“Remains reach Amritsar tomorrow morning. Highly appreciate the fullest support extended by Govt of UAE & @AdnocGroup. Tied up with Punjab Govt for local support.”

#UPDATE Abu Dhabi fire | Embassy of India in UAE has completed all formalities for repatriation of mortal remains of the 2 Indians deceased in the Jan 17 incident. Remains will reach Amritsar tomorrow morning: Indian envoy to UAE, Sunjay Sudhir https://t.co/Tv67K077fq— ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2022

The identities of the two Indians have been established, the Indian embassy said on Tuesday but it has not yet disclosed them. It also said there were two Indians among the six people injured in the attacks and both were discharged on Monday night after medical treatment.

Two Indians and a Pakistani national, all staff of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), were killed and six others injured on Monday in the attack claimed by Houthi rebels.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had “condemned the terror attack in the strongest terms” and “emphasised that in this day and age, such an attack on innocent civilians was completely unacceptable and against all civilised norms”. Jaishankar had “appreciated the immediate assistance provided by UAE authorities to the Embassy in responding to this tragic situation,” the Ministry of External Affairs had said in a statement.

The UAE submitted a letter on Tuesday to Norway, President of the United Nations Security Council for the month of January, requesting a meeting of the Council to address the Houthi terrorist attacks in Abu Dhabi on 17 January."

Abu Dhabi called on the Security Council to speak with one voice" and join in firmly and unequivocally condemning these terrorist attacks, which were launched in complete disregard of international law. “The United Arab Emirates strongly condemns the Houthis’ targeting of civilians and civilian objects in flagrant violation of international law, Permanent Representative of the UAE to the UN Lana Nusseibeh said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.