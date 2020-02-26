Take the pledge to vote

Mortal Remains of Head Constable Killed in Delhi Violence Consigned to Flames

The funeral was conducted with state honour at Tiyawali village in the presence of his family members, relatives and senior officials from the district administration and police.

PTI

Updated:February 26, 2020, 8:58 PM IST
Mortal Remains of Head Constable Killed in Delhi Violence Consigned to Flames
Delhi Police Head Constable Rattan Lal. (ANI)

Sikar: The mortal remains of Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal were consigned to flames at his ancestral village in Rajasthan's Sikar district on Wednesday.

The head constable was killed in the violence that broke out in northeast Delhi on Monday. The funeral was conducted with state honour at Tiyawali village in the presence of his family members, relatives and senior officials from the district administration and police.

Earlier in the day, the villagers had blocked the Jhunjhunu highway for nearly five hours to raise their demands of giving the status of martyr to the head constable, compensation and a job to the next of kin of the deceased.

Sikar MP Sumedhanand Saraswati told them that the Union minister of state for home has agreed to their demands.

After getting assurance from the Sikar MP, Lal's body was brought to the village and the funeral was conducted.

The Delhi government has decided to give a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the family of Lal.

