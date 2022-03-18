Mortal Remains of Indian Student Naveen Shekarappa Killed in Ukraine to Arrive in Bengaluru on Sunday, Says K'taka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said that the body of Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagouda, who was killed in a suspected Russian missile trike in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv will arrive at the Bengaluru international airport from Ukraine on Sunday.

The body of the deceased will arrive at 3 a.m, the CM further added. The state government has given financial aid of Rs 25 lakh to the deceased’s family.

Naveen, a student from Karnataka’s Haveri district, who was studying medicine in Ukraine, was killed during Russian shelling in the war-torn Kharkiv city on March 1.

Earlier, the mother of Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar had made an emotional plea to bring the mortal remains of her 21-year-old son home.

“We could not see our son alive, at least his body should be brought back at the earliest. Since yesterday, you (the media) have been running around this. Had you done the same a week ago, my son would have returned alive,” the mother said in Haveri, about 300 kms from Bengaluru.

Naveen’s father, Shekarappa, who was comforted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his son’s demise, had also requested the Prime Minister to safely bring back students stuck in Ukraine at the earliest, as they are assets to the country. He had also raised concerns about the expensive medical education in India and the inability of meritorious students to secure medical seats within the country. Shekarappa became the first Indian casualty in the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

(With inputs from IANS)

