Morwa Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Morwa (मोरवा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mithila region and Samastipur district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Samastipur. Morwa is part of 22. Ujiarpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.01%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 61.86%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,63,582 eligible electors, of which 1,40,304 were male, 1,22,806 female and 19 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,38,966 eligible electors, of which 1,28,233 were male, 1,10,724 female and 9 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,98,560 eligible electors, of which 1,06,160 were male, 92,400 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Morwa in 2015 was 418. In 2010, there were 315.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Vidya Sagar Singh Nishad of JDU won in this seat by defeating Suresh Ray of BJP by a margin of 18,816 votes which was 13.58% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 42.74% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Baidhnath Sahani of JDU won in this seat defeating Ashok Singh of RJD by a margin of 6,850 votes which was 6.53% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 38.36% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, LJP got the most votes in 135. Morwa Assembly segment of Ujiarpur Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Nityanand Rai won the Ujiarpur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Ujiarpur Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 20 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 18 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Morwa are: Anita Kumari (RLSP), Arbind Kumar Sahni (RJD), Abhash Kumar Jha (LJP), Vijay Kumar Choudhary (JDU), Anil Puri (SKVP), Amit Kumar Jha (SPKP), Navin Kumar (PP), Pushpa Kumari (SHS), Bulbul Kumar Sahni (AAM), Ram Kishor Choudhary (BSLP), Nikki Jha (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 57.31%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 57.97%, while it was 52.87% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 259 polling stations in 135. Morwa constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 232. In 2010 there were 198 polling stations.

Extent:

135. Morwa constituency comprises of the following areas of Samastipur district of Bihar: Community Development Block Morwa; Gram Panchayats Muradpur Bangra, Gauspur Sarsauna, Kothiya, Manpura, Harishankarpur Baghauni, Madhopur Dhgharua, Kaswe Aahar, Ramapur Maheshpur, Rahimabad, Rajwa and Fatehpur of Tajpur Community Development Block; Gram Panchayats Sirdilpur Supaul, Hasanpur Surat, Jorpura, Shahpur Undi, Chaksalem, Darba, Imansarai and Bahadurpur Patori of Patori Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Samastipur.

Morwa seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Morwa is 225.26 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Morwa is: 25°41'09.2"N 85°38'08.5"E.

