MoS Ajay Mishra’s Video Abusing Journalists Snowballs; Cong to Hold State-Wide Stir, SP Wants Him Sacked

Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni landed in a new controversy on Wednesday after a video showed him abusing some journalists in Lakhimpur when he was asked about his jailed son. The Opposition parties criticised the minister for using such “foul language” and demanded his immediate removal, saying that “such behaviour will not be tolerated”.

The Uttar Pradesh Congress announced to hold state-wide protests demanding resignation of MoS, Home, Ajay Mishra Teni after a video of him misbehaving with journalists in Lakhimpur went viral. The Samajwadi Party has also demanded immediate resignation of the Union minister whose son, Ashish, is the prime accused in the Lakhimpur incident in which four farmers and a journalist were mowed down under a vehicle.

AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, earlier in the day, tweeted a video of the incident where the minister is seen misbehaving with journalists, abusing them and also calling them “chor (thieves)”. She tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath and reiterated her demand to sack Teni.

Speaking to the media, UP Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu said, “This is the arrogance of the government, this is not the first incident. Earlier too, a journalist was sent to jail in Mirzapur by this government for showing how kids were served salt and roti. I think journalists should come together. The kind of foul language and intimidation that the minister has used against journalists today makes it clear that this government is against farmers and wants to suppress the facts of the Lakhimpur incident. The Congress will raise the issue in the assembly and will stand firmly with the journalists.”

Attacking the BJP over the incident, SP leader and former minister Abhishek Mishra said, “The minister is openly abusing and manhandling journalists. This is not acceptable in a democratic set up. This frustration by BJP leaders suggests that BJP rule is about to end in the state. As the truth is becoming clearer that how the farmers were mowed down under vehicles, the frustration and misbehaviour is increasing. Such behaviour will not be tolerated and he (Teni) will have to resign.”

Earlier in the day, the MoS lost his temper when a journalist questioned him about the SIT modifying IPC sections against his son. “Befkufi Ke Sawaal Mat Kiya Karo, Dimaag Kharab Hai Kya, Phone Band Kar De. Yehin Media Wale Choron ne Nirdosh Aadmi ko… sharam nahi aati hai (Don’t ask stupid questions. Are you mad? These media persons, thieves… they have no shame)," the minister said. In the end, he also lunges towards a journalist.

On Tuesday, the CJM court in Lakhimpur accepted the demand of the SIT in the Lakhimpur case to add fresh IPC sections against Ashish and other accused after the probe revealed that the incident in which four farmers were mowed down by a vehicle was a “well-planned conspiracy” and not an accident.

The SIT had sought for several sections to be modified against the accused. The sections, which have been increased against the accused, include 307 (attempt to murder), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention). Besides, the SIT applied in the court on Monday to seek the remand of the accused and the court has summoned the accused on Tuesday.

The incident had triggered massive outrage among farmers and demands for the MoS’s resignation grew louder. As the BJP gears up for the 2022 polls, the incident may increase Mishra’s troubles further. Last month, the Supreme Court directed the Special Investigation Team to complete the investigation expeditiously. It also added three IPS officers to the team - those who are not from Uttar Pradesh, though they are allocated to the UP cadre. This was done over concerns that local policemen would manipulate the probe.

