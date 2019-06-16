MoS Home G Kishan Reddy Reiterates Govt's Stand to Root Out Terrorism from J&K
Reddy, Lok Sabha member from Secunderabad here, is scheduled to undertake a 'padayatra' in the city on Sunday.
File photo of G Kishan Reddy. (Image: PTI)
Hyderabad: Reiterating central government's stand to tackle the situation in Kashmir, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said the NDA government at the centre would take tougher measures to put down terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. He also appealed the youth in Kashmir to shun the violence.
"At the central government, we will make efforts in the days to come to root out terrorist activity in Jammu and Kashmir with more toughness.
"I am fully confident the Centre is trying to root out terrorism with a zero-tolerance (approach). The Narendra Modi government is making efforts to take the country forward in the coming days," he told reporters here.
Meanwhile, he called on President Ram Nath Kovind in Delhi on Saturday, BJP sources said, adding that it was a courtesy call.
(With agency inputs)
