INDIA

1-MIN READ

MoS (Home) Kishan Reddy's Personal Website Hacked

File photo of Union Minister G Kishan Reddy. (Twitter)

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: August 25, 2020, 8:45 PM IST
Union Minister of state for Home G Kishan Reddy's personal website has been hacked and city police have been informed about it, an official in his office said on Tuesday. The site — "http://kishanreddy.com" — was hacked on August 15 and has been down since then, he said.

"It was his personal website which has all the details of his programmes and activities with regard to his constituency. The site was hacked on August 15.

We have informed the Hyderabad City Police about this,the official told PTI. Reddy was maintaining the website even before he became union minister.

A senior official of Cyber crime wing of Hyderabad Police confirmed that the minister's office had informed them that his personal website had been hacked. "They told (orally) us that the minister's personal website has been hacked…. so far we have not received any formal complaint," the official said.

