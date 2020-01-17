Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

MoS Issues Statement Welcoming SC 'Verdict' on Iron Ore Mines in Goa When Order Reserved

The apex court on Thursday reserved its order on a plea by a mining company seeking its nod to commercially use and transport the already mined iron ore lying unused in its mines in Goa.

PTI

Updated:January 17, 2020, 10:51 AM IST
File photo of a truck loaded with iron ore passing through iron ore mines (Reuters)

Panaji: Union Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik has issued a statement on his official letter head, welcoming a Supreme Court judgment that was never delivered.

The apex court on Thursday reserved its order on a plea by a mining company seeking its nod to commercially use and transport the already mined iron ore lying unused in its mines in Goa.

However, the Union minister, who is also a Member of Parliament from North Goa constituency, issued a statement welcoming the Supreme Court "judgement" on iron ore mines in the state.

"Welcome judgement by Hon'ble Supreme Court of India (SC) for passing judgement on allowing ore mined till 15th March 2018 as legal and authorized for transportation," Naik said in the statement issued on Thursday on his letter head.

Immediately after the minister's letter, BJP leader and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant issued a statement, saying the Supreme Court has reserved its judgment on transportation of the ore extracted prior to the mining ban.

"The Supreme Court on 16th January 2020 has reserved its judgment on transportation of ore extracted prior to mining ban and lying inside as well as outside leased areas. Arguments have been concluded today. If permitted by the Supreme Court, it will be temporary relief to mining-affected areas. The State has moved the apex court in a review petition against the order," the CM's statement said.

Iron ore mining in the state has come to standstill since February, 2018, after the apex court quashed 88 mining leases. The state moved the court with a review petition against the order.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
