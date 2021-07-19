MoS Railways Darshana Jardosh Visits Northern Railway Hospital In Delhi

Around 81 percent employees of Northern Railway have already received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. In the coming days the vaccination for employees of all ages and their family members will be expedited.

Darshana Vikram Jardosh, the new Minister of State for Railways on Monday visited the Northern Railway Central hospital in New Delhi for the first time after taking over.

Ashutosh Gangal, Northern Railway’s General Manager; Naveen Gulati, Additional General Manager and Divisional Railway Manager, Delhi, SC Jain among other officials were present during the minister’s visit.

The minister inquired about the hospital’s different specialty departments. She also interacted with the doctors and nurses, who were attending the patients, about their experience of handling Covid-19 situation.

Later, she paid a visit to the hospital’s primary vaccination centre. According to the hospital’s medical director, 81 percent of the workforce has received the first dosage of the vaccine. The minister recommended that all employees and their families be vaccinated as soon as possible so that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s immunization campaign would be a success. She then viewed the hospital’s newly installed Oxygen Generation Plant and said that Northern Railway is working towards becoming self-reliant on medical oxygen supply.

She also planted a Rudraksh sapling in the hospital’s lawns. The minister also gathered information on railway personnel who died due to Covid-19. She suggested that the railway administration should quickly and effectively rehabilitate the families of the deceased.

