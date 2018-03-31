English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
MoS VK Singh to Leave for Iraq Tomorrow to Bring Back Bodies of 39 Indians
Sources said the minister is expected to bring back the bodies by late Monday or Tuesday.
Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh.
New Delhi: Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh is expected to fly to Iraq on Sunday in a C-17 plane to bring back mortal remains of the 39 Indians, killed in the war-torn country, sources said today.
Sources also said the minister is expected to bring back the bodies by late Monday or Tuesday.
"MoS Singh will most probably leave on Sunday for Iraq to bring back mortal remains of these 39 Indians. After coming back, he will first go to Amritsar followed by Patna, Kolkata to hand over bodies to their relatives," a source said.
Families of some of these victims had met External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in New Delhi on March 26.
Earlier this month, Swaraj had told Parliament that as many as 40 Indians were abducted by terror group ISIS from Mosul in Iraq in June 2014, but one of them escaped posing as a Muslim from Bangladesh.
The remaining 39 Indians were taken to Badoosh and killed, she had said.
