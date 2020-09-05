Moscow Meeting With Rajnath Singh Was Requested by the Chinese, Say Sources

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has clearly conveyed to his Chinese counterpart General Wei Fenghe that China must strictly respect the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and not make attempts to unilaterally change its status quo. In the first highest level face-to-face contact between the two sides after border tension erupted in eastern Ladakh in early May, Singh and Wei met for more than two hours in Moscow on Friday evening on the sidelines of a meeting of the defence ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

According to sources, the meeting was requested by Wei, a People’s Liberation Army (PLA) veteran who served for more than 50 years. Sources said Wei was keen on meeting Singh and chose to come down to the hotel where India’s defence minister was staying. He is said to have requested for the meeting three times in 80 days.

Sources said the urgency of Wei’s request was heightened by Indian troops taking control of strategic posts and heights near the Pangong lake in the last week of August. In the 2 hour 20 minute meeting, Singh reportedly rebuffed China’s claims in detail.

Officials said Singh conveyed to his Chinese counterpart that the current situation should be handled responsibly, and that neither side should take any further action that could either complicate the situation or escalate matters in the border areas. Singh told Wei that the actions by the Chinese troops, including amassing a large number of troops, their aggressive behaviour and attempts to unilaterally alter the status quo were in violation of the bilateral agreements, the officials said.

Singh also underlined that the two sides should continue their discussions, including through diplomatic and military channels, to ensure "complete disengagement and de-escalation" along the LAC at the earliest. He conveyed to his Chinese counterpart that both sides should take guidance from the consensus of the leaders of the two countries that maintenance of peace and tranquility in the border areas was essential for further development of ties and that the two sides should not allow differences to become disputes.

At the talks, Singh categorically conveyed India's position on the developments along the LAC including at the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh in the last few months, the officials said. They said Singh made it clear that while the Indian troops had always taken a very responsible approach towards border management, but at the same time there should also be no doubt about our determination to protect India's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Earlier, a statement released by the Chinese defence ministry claimed India bears “sole responsibility” for the latest tensions. “The cause and truth of the current tension on the border between China and India are very clear, and the responsibility lies entirely with India. China’s territory cannot be lost, and the Chinese military is fully determined, capable, and confident to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” it had said.

Tensions flared up again in eastern Ladakh after China unsuccessfully attempted to occupy Indian territory in the southern bank of Pangong lake five days ago when the two sides were engaged in diplomatic and military talks to resolve the prolonged border row. India occupied a number of strategic heights on the southern bank of Pangong lake and strengthened its presence in Finger 2 and Finger 3 areas in the region to thwart any Chinese actions. China has strongly objected to India's move. However, India has maintained that the strategic heights are on its side of the LAC.