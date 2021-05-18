Mosque Destroyed In The Name Of Anti-Encroachment Drive, UP Sunni Waqf Board Alleges

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki district have bulldozed a century-old mosque in the name of “removal of encroachment”, the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board said on Tuesday.

The body — the mosque was registered with it — said the demolition in Ram Sanehi Ghat area was carried out against an order of the high court. The board added it will approach the high court against the action, demanded the mosque be reinstated and sought a judicial probe against officials involved in the drive.

News18 could not reach district officials despite repeated phone calls. Barabanki district magistrate Adarsh Singh told The Guardian that authorities had acted against an “illegal structure”.

“I do not know any mosque. I know there was an illegal structure. The Uttar Pradesh (Allahabad) high court declared it illegal. That’s why the regional senior district magistrate took action. I will not say anything else,” he told The Guardian.

In an official release dated May 18, the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board termed Monday’s incident “a misuse of power”.

“This act is against law, misuse of power and utter violation of the clear orders dated 24.4.2021 passed by the Honourable High Court. The UP Sunni Central Waqf Board will immediately approach the Honourable High Court and demanding restoration of the mosque, high-level judicial enquiry and action against the guilty officials,” Zufar Farooqui, chairman of the board, said in the release.

He condemned the “illegal” action by the “Tehsil and District Administration”.

