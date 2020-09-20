Mosque in Ayodhya May Not Have 'Traditional Shape': Trust Official
The mosque to come up in Ayodhya pursuant to the Supreme Court verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi case may have a shape that is different from the traditional shape of mosques and will not be named after any emperor or king. Secretary and spokesperson of the Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF) Athar Hussain told .