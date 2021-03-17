Mosque Lowers Volume for Morning Azaan as Allahabad Univ VC Complains; SP Smells BJP Conspiracy

After objection to morning Azaan by the Allahabad University Vice Chancellor, the Mosque Committee has decided to take down two speakers and lower the volume of the remaining two. The direction of loudspeakers has also been changed now and they don’t face the residence of VC anymore. A statement in this regard by Mohammed Kaleem, a member of the mosque’s arrangement committee has also come.

Kaleem has said that now only two loudspeakers are installed at the mosque. If anyone will have any objection further then we lower the volume further. The Prayagraj DM has also constituted an inquiry committee in this matter after the AU VC Sangeeta Srivastava complained that she couldn’t sleep well because of the morning Azaan.

The management committee of the mosque has also decided that now Azaan will be offered with loudspeaker in 50% volume only. The committee has also expressed regret to Sangeeta Srivastava and said that she will not be allowed to suffer in any case. Not only this, they will also be speaking to her on the issue soon.

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party stepped into the controversy and said the entire issue was created as part of a conspiracy to divert people’s attention from core issues. The Akhilesh Yadav-led party termed the chancellor’s letter a conspiracy of the BJP.

Issuing a tweet, the Samajwadi Party said, “The BJP government periodically peddles hatred from its people for diverting attention from unemployment, poor health services, education system, unbridled crime, and demolished business. The letter written by the Allahabad University Vice Chancellor against Azaan to the Commissioner is part of this, utterly condemnable.”

In a letter written to the district magistrate of Prayagraj on March 3, Srivastava complained about the use of loudspeakers during azaan, saying her “sleep is disturbed” due to it every morning.

“Every day in the morning at about 5.30 am, my sleep is disturbed due to loud Azan done on the mike by the Maulvi in the surrounding mosque. The sleep so disturbed does not resume even after trying very hard. This also results in a headache, throughout the day, causing losses in work hours (sic),” the letter reads.

Shrivastava said in the letter that she is not against any sect, caste or religion. “I am not against any religion, caste or creed, they may perform the Azan without the mike so that others are not disturbed. Even before Eid, they announce Sehri on the mike at 4.00 am. This practice also creates disturbance to other people.”