Mosque Under Water, Kerala Temple Opens Its Doors to Muslims For Eid Prayers

In yet another example of communal harmony, a Hindu temple in Kerala opened its doors for Muslims to conduct Eid prayers on Wednesday as the mosque nearby was inundated.Authorities of Purappillikkav Rakteswari temple at Eravathur near Mala here allowed a hall attached to it be made the venue for Eid ul Adha prayers as nearby Kochukadav Mahal mosque was submerged under water.The temple managed by Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam (SNDP) is already working as a flood relief camp.“The temple hall has already been set up as a relief camp, as we realised there is no place for the devotees to conduct prayers, the youth here came forward to arrange the hall as a temporary Eidgah (prayer hall),” said Abinav, who was coordinating relief works in the area.“People cutting across religious divides volunteered to set the makeshift prayer hall by collecting prayer mats from nearby houses and making other arrangements,” he said, adding over 300 people attended the Eid prayers and the speech followed.Eravathur is one of the worst flood-affected places in Thrissur district where over 3000 people are still living in flood relief camps and nearby houses. Three relief camps have been set up at Eravathur.The Eid prayers at temple hall was led by Jaseer Darimi and special prayers conducted for the flood-hit.