Mosques Constructed on Encroached Govt Land Will Face Demolition, Says BJP MP Parvesh Verma

New Delhi: BJP MP Parvesh Verma on Monday said mosques constructed on encroached government land in Delhi will face demolition. The West Delhi MP stated this at a press conference while replying to a query on the issue of encroachment on government land which he had raised last year.

Verma noted that he had previously said that he will write to the Lt Governor for action if anyone complains to him regarding encroachment on government land for building temples or gurudwaras. "But, no temple or gurudwara are found on government land, only mosques are found on government land.

"Mosques on government land are certain to be demolished, (Lekin sarkari zameen par koi mandir gurudwara milta nahi hain. Keval masjid hi sarkari zameen par milti hain. Aur sarkari zameen par masjid hogi usko toh tutna nischit hain)," he said at the press conference.

Verma had written to Governor Anil Baijal in June last year, seeking action against mosques and graveyards allegedly constructed illegally on government land.

The BJP leader said he had received complaints from people in his constituency regarding such encroachments. He had also furnished a list of over 50 such encroachments to the LG for action.

A fact-finding committee was formed by Delhi Minorities Commission to probe the issue raised by Verma. It found, after a visit of 68 mosques, graveyards, madrassas and imambaras in the city, that Verma's claims were "false" and even recommended registration of a case against him.

Verma also said his party will levy a token charge of Re 1 for water and power supply to the poor people in the city if it wins the upcoming assembly polls.

The MP said he has given this suggestion to the party's manifesto committee and it could be one of the poll promises of the BJP for the assembly elections slated to be held on February 8. He also attacked the Aam Aadmi Party, accusing it of failing to fulfil 70 promises it made to the people before 2015.

