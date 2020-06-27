INDIA

1-MIN READ

Mosques in Goa's Safe Zone May Open From July 1, But With Precautions

Representational image. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Children below the age of 10 years and elders above 65 years continue to be prohibited from entering Goa Mosques, on account of their vulnerability to the COVID-19 infection.

  • IANS Panaji
  • Last Updated: June 27, 2020, 10:06 PM IST
Mosques located in safe zones in Goa may gradually open from July 1, even as the state's apex association of Muslim jamaats, relaxed norms for re-opening of the religious houses with proper hygiene and social distancing rules.

Only those Mosques with hands-free sanitiser dispensing systems, proper entry and exit facilities, thermal gun screening mechanisms would be allowed to open, said Shaikh Bashir Ahmed, president Association of All Goa Muslim Jamaats, on Saturday.

Ahmed further said, hugging and shaking of hands inside the Mosque premises are prohibited along with exchanging of headgears.

"The opinion of most Masjid committees across the state of Goa and the executive members of our association, is to recommend delay in opening of Mosques till July 31 keeping in mind the current rise in coronavirus cases in Goa," Ahmed said.

"However, those few Masjid committees who are in safe zones and are in favour of opening their respective Mosques for the daily five time namaz from July 1 should take the decision with full responsibility of implementing government SOP," he said, adding that Masjids should be opened to only those persons who live in its close proximity.

