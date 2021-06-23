CHANGE LANGUAGE
Mosque's Minaret Vandalised in Mathura Village, Police Begin Probe

Representative photo

The incident took place in a village in the Chhata area of the district and came to light in the morning after the locals noticed and reported it, police officials said.

A minaret of a mosque in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura was found vandalised early on Wednesday, with the police saying they are probing the matter and will file a case. The incident took place in a village in the Chhata area of the district and came to light in the morning after the locals noticed and reported it, police officials said.

"The police reached Naugaon village after being alerted that a minaret of a religious place had been vandalised. The law and order situation is under control in the area," Superintendent of Police (Mathura Rural) Shrish Chandra said. An FIR was being lodged at the local police station on the basis of a complaint given by the village head, the officer said.

"Those involved in the act will be identified and appropriate action taken against them," he said, adding further proceedings are underway in the case.

first published:June 23, 2021, 19:12 IST