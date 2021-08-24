Mosquito Breeding: South Delhi Civic Body Serves Notices on 20 DTC Bus Depots

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has issued legal notices to 20 DTC bus depots for allegedly failing to curb mosquito breeding during monsoon, the civic body said on Tuesday. Municipal officials said the action was taken during a special drive of the SDMC's Public Health Department to detect mosquito breeding and check control measures at Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus depots located in the municipality's jurisdiction.

"The department, during its drive, found mosquito breeding at 23 out of 38 bus depots coming under the jurisdiction of the SDMC. Reasons behind mosquito breeding were collection of rain water in scrap items lying unattended, tyres, flower pots, desert coolers, etc. "After detecting mosquito breedings, the department initiated legal measures against care takers/managers (of the depot) by issuing 20 legal notices and one challan against them," the civic body said in a statement.

Vulnerable bus depots where mosquito breeding was found are DTC cluster bus depot at Sector-2, Sector-22, Sector-C, in Dwarka; Sukhdev Vihar, Khanpur, Vasant Vihar, Dichaou Kalan among others. According to SDMC’s Public Health Department officials, mosquito breeding increases in the monsoon so the cases of vector-borne diseases may go up.

According to a report issued by the municipal corporations, 82 cases of dengue have been recorded till August 21 this year. Officials said that during monsoon, rain water gets accumulated at empty patches of land, on the roadsides, on rooftops of buildings and even in unattended objects giving a congenial atmosphere for breeding of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, known for spreading vector-borne diseases such as dengue, malaria and chikungunya.

The statement further said mosquito breeding was destroyed on the spot where it was detected in bus depots. The insecticidal spray was also used by the civic staff. Civic officials were directed to coordinate with care takers/managers of bus depots and organise workshops for taking anti-mosquito measures on the premises, the statement read.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here