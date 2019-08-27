With Rains Come Respite and Diseases: A Look at the Most Common Monsoon Illnesses

While monsoon brings with itself a rich bounty in terms of greenery, good food and pleasant weather, the things that come uninvited with rains are the mosquito-borne diseases. While the monsoon season is a respite for everyone from the scorching summer heat, we should not forget that it carries with it numerous deadly diseases like Malaria, Cholera, Dengue, Chikungunya and other fatal diseases. Every year different types of mosquitoes are born causing an outbreak of mosquito-borne diseases.

It is necessary to keep oneself healthy and have protection from mosquitoes during these times. However, not all diseases are the same.

Here is a list of some of the common monsoon diseases:

1. Malaria: One of the most common mosquito-borne diseases, Malaria spreads through the bite of Female Anopheles mosquito. A lot of studies and researches have proved that almost 90% of the Indian population is at the risk of suffering this monsoon disease. Weakness, recurring fever, muscle pain and bouts of shivering are the most prominent symptoms of Malaria. To avoid the mosquitoes to spread malaria, use mosquito repellents and avoid stranded water in your surroundings.

2. Viral Fever: Another common monsoon disease, Viral Fever is caused after common cold, soaring the body temperature to rise as high as 104 °F. This may lead to constant sneezing, sore throat and even breathing problem. Some other causes include viral gastroenteritis, sinus infections, mono (kissing disease), and seasonal influenza (the flu). To stay away from viral fever, avoid drenching in the rain.

3. Dengue: A mosquito-borne disease, Dengue is usually caused by tiger mosquito. The symptoms of dengue involve high fever, low platelet count, rashes, hypersensitivity amongst other things. The best way to keep mosquitoes at bay from causing you dengue is to use mosquito repellents and insect repellent plants like citronella. Also, wear clothes that cover your entire body.

4. Chikungunya: A deadly monsoon diseases caused by mosquito bites, Chikungunya might not be fatal in nature, but highly painful and traumatizing. The mosquitoes, tiger Aedes Albopictus, are born in stagnated water and can bite both during day and night. The common symptoms of chikungunya include acute joint pain, high fever, fatigue and chills.

5. Zika virus disease: Zika virus is a mosquito-borne flavivirus, usually been recorded in Africa, the Americas, Asia and the Pacific. Zika virus disease is caused by a virus transmitted primarily by Aedes mosquitoes, which bite during the day. The symptoms are generally mild and include fever, rash, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise or headache. In addition, Zika virus infection during pregnancy can cause infants to be born with microcephaly and other congenital malformations, known as congenital Zika syndrome.

6. Japanese encephalitis Filariasis: The Japanese encephalitis (JE) is an infection of the brain caused by the Japanese encephalitis virus (JEV). The Japanese encephalitis Filarisis is spread by mosquitoes, specifically those of the Culex type. Pigs and wild birds also serve as a reservoir for the virus.

