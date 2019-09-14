Mosquito Larvae Found in Water Pots Kept for Dogs, Birds in Noida, Health Officials to Take Measures

Despite constant efforts to keep mosquito-borne diseases at bay, the disease causing mosquitoes are finding easy breeding grounds in upscale societies in Noida-Ghaziabad. While most of India is severely suffering due to mosquito-borne diseases, caused by vectors that usually breed in the monsoon season, negligence seems to one of the main reasons for helping in the breeding of these disease-causing viruses.

In a recent report published in the Hindustan Times, it was reported that the health department of Gautam Budh Nagar, Noida, is reaching out to people to hygienically maintain the water pots kept for stray dogs and birds. This came into effect after these officials found mosquito larvae in several such pots in residential areas. Usually kept for birds and dogs to drink water, these pots collect water that is not changed for days.

Just like the neighbouring city Delhi, Noida-Ghaziabad has not been unaffected by dengue cases. So far five dengue cases have been reported from the Chaprola village on the Noida-Ghaziabad border this season. In most of these cases, the mosquito breeding points were found inside the houses itself, which raises serious questions about hygiene and maintenance.

According to the health officials, as told to Hindustan Times, the mosquito larvae was found in the water pots out for stray dogs and birds in the residential societies. To keep this at bay, the officials are now spreading awareness to alert residents about the dangers of allowing mosquito breeding on their premises.

“It’s good to take care of stray animals, but residents also need to maintain hygiene of these utensils. People need to keep changing the water and wash the utensils to avoid mosquito breeding. Most of these spots have been found in upscale localities. Our officials are spreading awareness on the issue,” Dr Anurag Bhargawa, chief medical officer, Gautam Budh Nagar, told Hindustan Times.

He added, “Another fact that we have found after conducting inspection of houses of the five dengue patients was that the mosquito breeding was taking place in their own homes. Larvae were found in stored water.”

This does not come as a concern just for the humans, but for animals as well, who can consume the infected water. Recently, the health department had fined the offices of the city magistrate, the assistant district election officer and the regional transport office for mosquito breeding on their premises.

