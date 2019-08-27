Mosquito Repellent Wristband Use Rises Amid Increase in Mosquito-borne Diseases Globally

A new study has been published by Stats and Reports with the title Global Mosquito Repellent Wristband which states that the mosquito repellent wristband market can grow into the most important market in the world. The mosquito repellent wristband market report is a study derived from qualitative and numerical analysis and includes various companies including PARA’KITO, iCooker, invisaband, CASELAST, Essential Oils, Eco Defense, Eco Defense.

In a world being plagued by mosquito-borne diseases like malaria, zika, chikungunya and dengue, the report shows that the Mosquito Repellent Wristband industry has achieved significant growth since 2018.

During the course of the research, study authors interviewed various key sources of supply and demand to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to this report, following which a second study was conducted to obtain key information on the supply chain of the industry along with a host of other factors.

Notably, toxic synthetic chemicals present in mosquito repellents like ethyl hexane diol, diethyl carbonate, diethyl phthalate and DEET cause breathing ailments, skin rashes and other health risks.

Furthermore, smoke released by burning mosquito coils is poisonous for pregnant women and children as well. With the increasing incidences of health hazards caused by synthetic mosquito repellents, consumers are slowly but surely switching their preferences towards natural and herbal products.

According to a report in Research and Markets back in 2018, there has been a growing trend among the consumers in developed regions towards using wrist bands made from citronella oil, neem, thyme oil, soybean oil, birch tree bark and other plant-based ingredients.

This coupled with an increased demand for cheaper and non-toxic ingredients as well as a change in preference of consumers are some of the major factors being attributed to some of the market growth of mosquito repellent wristbands.

The importance of mosquito repellent wristband also lies in the fact that among all the disease-transmitting insects, the mosquito is one of the biggest menaces around the world. Mosquito-borne disease like malaria, zika virus, West Nile fever, dengue, chikungunya and others have rapidly spread across the world, becoming accountable for several million deaths across the globe.

Furthermore, mosquitoes also spread fatal diseases such as Japanese encephalitis and lymphatic filariasis which too create havoc globally.

The demand of mosquito repellent wristbands has grown owing to the increasing occurrences of mosquito-borne diseases across several developing and developed countries across the world and consumer’s bent towards using products that are less harmful to both nature and consumer.

