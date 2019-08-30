Take the pledge to vote

'Mosquito Terminator' Train Flagged Off From New Delhi Station to Prevent Vector-borne Diseases

The insecticide will be sprayed from a power sprayer mounted on a truck placed over the train, and it will cover an area falling within 50-60 metre range on both sides of railway tracks, SDMC officials said,

PTI

Updated:August 30, 2019, 9:49 PM IST
On Mosquito Terminator train, a truck mounted power sprayer is being provided by SDMC to spray anti-mosquito/insecticides along the track especially near residential areas & on water collection points. (Image: Twitter/@RailwayNorthern)
New Delhi: A 'mosquito terminator' train to spray insecticide on both sides of rail tracks to prevent the growth of mosquito larvae was flagged off on Friday from New Delhi Railway Station, officials said.

South Delhi Mayor Sunita and Divisional Railway Manager SC Jain jointly flagged off the train from platform number one of the station.

The insecticide will be sprayed from a power sprayer mounted on a truck placed over the train, and it will cover an area falling within 50-60 metre range on both sides of railway tracks, SDMC officials said.

"In order to substantially mitigate the threat of vector-borne diseases, including chikungunya and dengue, this is a sincere, serious and effective effort to eliminate mosquito larvae," an official said.

Jain described this effort as an example of fruitful cooperation for a specific cause in public interest between two governmental agencies.

He added that Northern Railway Delhi Division has displayed its commitment towards this public health initiative as a part of its social responsibility despite facing the challenge of regulating many important Express and superfast trains on these dense rail traffic section.

"This is an annual exercise since 2012 which facilitates the SDMC in spraying insecticides in localities near rail tracks," the civic body said.

