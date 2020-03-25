Take the pledge to vote

Mosquitoes Not Carriers, Garlic and Alcohol Can't Prevent COVID-19: Health Ministry Busts Myths

The health ministry said those who have symptoms like fever, cough and cold or are health care workers and assigned care takers of home quarantined persons should wear masks, not everyone needs them.

PTI

Updated:March 25, 2020, 8:50 PM IST
Mosquitoes Not Carriers, Garlic and Alcohol Can't Prevent COVID-19: Health Ministry Busts Myths
Image for representation. (Reuters)

New Delhi: Coronavirus infection cannot be transmitted through mosquito bites, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday while dispelling some commonly spread myths about the disease since its outbreak in the country.

On the notion that everybody should wear masks to protect themselves from contracting the virus, the health ministry said those who have symptoms like fever, cough and cold or are health care workers and assigned care takers of home quarantined persons should wear masks.

Putting to rest the rumours and misinformation about the respiratory viral infection which has claimed 10 lives and infected over 600 people in India, the ministry said it was a myth that only people with symptoms of COVID-19 can spread the disease.

"Even people with the COVID-19 infection but no symptoms can spread the disease," it said.

Lastly, the ministry said it was a myth that eating garlic and consuming alcohol can prevent coronavirus.

"Eating garlic and drinking alcohol does not prevent COVID-19," it said.

