Mosquitoes Not Carriers, Garlic and Alcohol Can't Prevent COVID-19: Health Ministry Busts Myths
The health ministry said those who have symptoms like fever, cough and cold or are health care workers and assigned care takers of home quarantined persons should wear masks, not everyone needs them.
Image for representation. (Reuters)
New Delhi: Coronavirus infection cannot be transmitted through mosquito bites, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday while dispelling some commonly spread myths about the disease since its outbreak in the country.
On the notion that everybody should wear masks to protect themselves from contracting the virus, the health ministry said those who have symptoms like fever, cough and cold or are health care workers and assigned care takers of home quarantined persons should wear masks.
Putting to rest the rumours and misinformation about the respiratory viral infection which has claimed 10 lives and infected over 600 people in India, the ministry said it was a myth that only people with symptoms of COVID-19 can spread the disease.
"Even people with the COVID-19 infection but no symptoms can spread the disease," it said.
Lastly, the ministry said it was a myth that eating garlic and consuming alcohol can prevent coronavirus.
"Eating garlic and drinking alcohol does not prevent COVID-19," it said.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Arjun Kapoor Trolls Malaika Arora for Smiling in Sleep, Gets Mushy Response
- Roger Federer Contributes 1m Swiss Francs to 'Vulnerable Families in Switzerland' Amid Coronavirus
- Hantavirus Kills One in China: Here's Why You Should NOT Panic About it
- How Indians Stayed in their 'Lakshman Rekha' While Buying Groceries after PM Modi's Lockdown Move
- Apple Releases iOS 13.4 And iPadOS 13.4 For iPhone And iPad: Here Are The Release Notes