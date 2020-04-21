Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 » India
1-min read

Most Areas of West Bengal's Hooghly District Declared Covid-19 Containment Zones

Only a few private and commercial establishments like IT and ITES, e-commerce of essential goods, banks, NBFC are allowed to work with 25 per cent manpower.

PTI

Updated:April 21, 2020, 3:05 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Areas of West Bengal's Hooghly District Declared Covid-19 Containment Zones
Image for representation. (Reuters)

Kolkata: Most parts of the Hooghly district in West Bengal was declared as COVID-19 containment zones by the state government, a senior official said on Tuesday.

All wards of the municipalities of Uttarpara Kotrang, Dankuni, Srerampore, Rishra, Konnagar, Baidyabati, Champadani, Chandannagar, Bhadreshwar have been identified as COVID-19 containment zones, he said.

The gram panchayats of Raghunathpur in Srerampore Uttarpara block, Kumirmora, Bhagwatipur, Haripur of Chanditala I block and Garalgacha, Barijhati of Chanditala II, Mundalika, Kotalpur and Dilakhas under the Hooghly (Rural) Police District have also been identified as containment areas, an order issued by the office of the district magistrate said.

Areas under the gram panchayats of Rashidpur, Rajbhalhat I, Rabhalhat II of Jangipara block have been also been declared containment zones, the order stated.

Though there have not been many cases in the district, we are imposing the restrictions as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of the virus. Nobody will be allowed to go out, and nobody will be allowed to come in, a senior official of the Hooghly district administration told PTI.

Any office, whether that of the government or a private entity, has been prohibited from opening in these areas which are affected or susceptible to be infected, the order said.

The instruction further stipulates that only a few private and commercial establishments like IT and ITES, e-commerce of essential goods, banks, NBFC are allowed to work with 25 per cent manpower. Other private offices to remain closed," it stated.

Till Monday evening, West Bengal witnessed 12 deaths due to COVID-19, and 330 positive cases.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    14,759

    +504*  

  • Total Confirmed

    18,601

    +945*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    3,252

    +410*  

  • Total DEATHS

    590

    +31*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 21 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,656,509

    +42,220*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,478,634

    +74,309*

  • Cured/Discharged

    651,736

    +26,938*  

  • Total DEATHS

    170,389

    +5,151*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres