Most Cases in Lok Pal Not under Its Purview, Says Chairman Pinaki Ghose
Over 1,100 cases have been received before the one-year old Lok Pal and the members sat, discussed and found that the most of the cases were not coming under its jurisdiction or act and disposed of, Pinaki Ghose said.
File photo: Justice Pinaki Ghose takes oath as the first Lokpal of India. (Twitter)
Coimbatore: Most of the cases filed in the Lok Pal were disposed of as they were not coming under its purview or the jurisdiction, its chairman Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose said on Sunday.
Over 1,100 cases have been received before the one-year old Lok Pal and the members sat, discussed and found that the most of the cases were not coming under its jurisdiction or act and disposed of, Ghose told reporters here.
However, the people who had filed the cases were told to process their cases in the particular committee or institutions to get their allegations resolved for their own
benefit, he said.
"Any other allegation and grievances, we will arrange to take them up and there is no difficulty...," he said.
Stating that the Lok Pal would function from a new office from January-end or the first week of February, Ghose said, "We are in a position to start our work."
To a question whether Lok Pal can take up on its own cases such as the one in which a Congress MLA from Puducherry charged his own party-ruled government with corruption, Ghose said the matter has not been formulated yet and as and when the matter comes they would decide.
He said that an awareness should be created on Lok Pal by the people, particularly the media.
Ghose, earlier addressing the 31st convocation of Avanashilingam University for Women, exhorted the students to crave for learning with application of knowledge in the uplift of down-trodden people and betterment of society.
It was the power of the youth, which must rise to the challenge to achieve the targets of eradication of poverty, health for all, education of all, power for all and higher living standards for all, Ghose said.
A total of 2,095 students of Phd, PG and UG received the degrees at the convocation.
