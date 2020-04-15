Take the pledge to vote

Most Coronavirus Hotspots in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Delhi as Govt Identifies Red, White and Green Zones

The government has identified 170 districts as hotspots that come under Red Zone, 207 districts as non-hotspots that have reported coronavirus cases under the White Zone and 353 districts that are not affected at all under the Green Zone.

News18.com

Updated:April 15, 2020, 7:15 PM IST
Most Coronavirus Hotspots in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Delhi as Govt Identifies Red, White and Green Zones
A residential area in Srinagar is being demarcated as a red zone. (Photo: Reuters)

New Delhi: The central government has identified 170 districts in the country as Covid-19 hotspots and classified them under the Red Zone, which will have the strictest lockdown measures to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus.

The highest number of districts that have been designated as hotspots are in Tamil Nadu (22 out of 37 districts) followed by 14 in Maharashtra, 13 in Uttar Pradesh, 12 in Rajasthan, 11 in Andhra Pradesh and 10 in Delhi.

Telangana, which has over 600 cases, is next on the list with nine hotspot districts, followed by Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir and Karnataka with eight each, Kerala with seven, and Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana with six each. Assam and Himachal Pradesh have five such districts each, all of them with cluster outbreaks. Bihar and West Bengal have four districts each in the Red Zone.

The Red Zone districts have been further classified as areas with large outbreaks or with cluster outbreaks. While a large outbreak district would have uniform restrictions, one with a cluster outbreak may see stricter restriction in the identified area than the rest of the district.

White and Green Zones

The government has also identified 207 districts as non-hotspot districts that have reported coronavirus cases under the White Zone and 353 districts that are not affected at all by the pandemic, which fall under the Green Zone.

The 353 districts that are under the Green Zone could see restrictions being relaxed from April 20 if they continue to keep the virus at bay, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said in his speech announcing the extension of the lockdown on April 14.

The home ministry had on Wednesday released fresh guidelines that listed services that would be exempt from the lockdown for non-hotspot districts.

The White Zone districts would also see containment measures, the health ministry said, to ensure that cases in these areas remain under control.

States also need to undertake effective surveillance of SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Infection) and ILI (Influenza like illness) cases in both White and Green Zone districts, besides ensuring dedicated COVID hospitals.

How Classification Works

The health ministry said that for a district to be classified as a hotspot, it would have to fulfil any of these three criteria: 1) Highest case load districts contributing to more than 80% of cases in India or 2) Highest case load districts contributing to more than 80% of cases for each state or 3) Districts with doubling rate in less than four days.

If no new case is reported from a Red Zone district in 14 days, it would be moved to the Orange Zone and if no new cases are recorded in 28 days, it will be shifted to the Green Zone.

