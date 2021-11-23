Most Covid-19 Facilities in Bengal to Turn into Non-Covid Units as Infections Ebb

The West Bengal Health Department has decided to turn most hospitals, which were made dedicated COVID-19 facilities, into non-Covid-units, after a decline in the number of fresh cases, a senior official said on Tuesday. It has also decided to shut several safe homes that were set up during the peak phase of the pandemic to accommodate infected patients, he said.

The department has issued a notification to this effect, adding that two Covid hospitals will function in each district. There are at least 203 dedicated COVID-19 hospitals in West Bengal – government and private – with 23,947 beds, the official said.

The state has 200 safe homes with around 11,505 beds. As per the directive, 150 dedicated COVID-19 facilities will be turned into non-Covid units and an equal number of safe homes will be shut, he added.

The state reported 615 fresh infections on Monday, while 14 more people succumbed to the virus.

