Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
2-min read

Most Expensive Tea: Kilogram of Manohari Gold Sold for Rs 50,000 in Public Auction

According to the tea garden owner, Rajan Lohia, the production of Gold tea is a tedious and time-consuming process, but special because it is handmade.

Karishma Hasnat | CNN-News18

Updated:July 30, 2019, 9:58 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Most Expensive Tea: Kilogram of Manohari Gold Sold for Rs 50,000 in Public Auction
The highest previous price fetched at public auction for tea is thought to be Rs 40,000 a kilo last year for the Golden Needle variety.
Loading...

Guwahati: A kilogram of Manohari Gold Tea sold for Rs 50,000 at the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre on Tuesday morning, shattering the record for tea at public auction. The tea was purchased by Saurabh Tea Traders of Guwahati to meet the demand from buyers in other parts of the country.

The highest previous price fetched at public auction for tea is thought to be Rs 40,000 a kilo last year for the Golden Needle variety from the Donyi Polo Tea Estate in Arunachal Pradesh. The same year, a kilogram of Manohari Gold sold for Rs 39,001.

It is a special moment for everyone at Manohari Tea Estate in Dibrugarh district. Rajan Lohia, the owner of the garden attributes it to concerted efforts since past four years.

“This is not something that happened overnight, but the result of our hard work and perseverance since past four years. We started producing gold tea last year, and this year we have produced around 5 kilos” says Lohia who owns three tea estates in Assam – Manohari and Lengrai Tea Estates in Dibrugarh and Suntok Tea Estate in Sivasagar district.

According to Lohia, the production of Gold tea is a tedious and time-consuming process, but special because it is handmade.

“Gold tea is produced in the second flush period of May-June, depending on weather conditions. The season is over now. We produce a variety of specialty tea – CTC, Orthodox, Gold, Green and White, Silver Needle, Oolong and Yellow tea. Gold tea is almost 100% hand rolled.”

The special clone P-126/A is used to make Gold tea. Octogenarian tea taster and manager at Manohari Tea Estate, Chandra Kant Parashar, who envisioned making Gold tea said it is ‘quite flavoury’ and naturally high in polyphenol.

“It is quite a costly affair to make Gold Tea. We have produced it in a small area of about 30 acres. With God’s blessing, it has fetched good price this year,” remarks Parashar who has been serving the tea industry in Assam for 63 years.

“The Gold flecks have always been there when we manufacture Orthodox tea. The special clone P-126/A is meant only to manufacture Orthodox tea, CTC is not good out of this plant. The buds have a thick coating of pubescence - they absorb the juices of the leaves, and are properly coated with it. During fermentation, as a result of oxidation, the colour changes from green to brownish — on drying, the buds becomes golden. They are then segregated from the black leaves,” explains Parashar who does not see a bright future for the tea industry in India.

“The future looks bleak. Import prices are increasing along with production cost, labour wages and amenities. Every cost is increasing, but the price of tea is stagnant. A slight increase is not healthy at all.”

The Manohari group currently employs about thousand labourers in their Dibrugarh plantation.

(With inputs from Tomas Buragohain)

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram