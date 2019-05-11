Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Most of the Debris from India's Anti-Satellite Test Has Decayed, Says DRDO Chief

DRDO Chairman G Satheesh Reddy’s remark came days after NASA raised concerns about the spread of debris from India's anti-satellite test conducted on March 27.

PTI

Updated:May 11, 2019, 11:05 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Most of the Debris from India's Anti-Satellite Test Has Decayed, Says DRDO Chief
Representative image
Loading...
New Delhi: DRDO Chairman G Satheesh Reddy has said that most of the debris generated from the anti-satellite test conducted by India in March have decayed and rest of it will dissipate in a "short period of time".

He said this in response to a question after delivering a talk on 'Technology for National Security' on Friday at the Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (IDSA), a city-based think tank.

"As I had mentioned on April 6, the debris were to decay in a few weeks’ time. As per the information that we have already got, most of the debris have decayed. And, whatever couple of pieces are there, they will be decaying in a short period of time," Reddy said.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation Chief said the continuous information being received is monitored and "I don't think there are any issues".

"It is extremely difficult to predict as to how many days it would take...But, as I had said that day, that they would decay in a few weeks, and majority of them have decayed," he added.

On April 6 at a press conference at DRDO Bhawan here, Reddy had said India chose a much lower orbit of less than 300 km during 'Mission Shakti' for "capability demonstration" and to avoid the threat of debris to global space assets.

His remark had come days after the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) raised concerns about the spread of debris from India's anti-satellite test conducted on March 27.

India's Ministry of External Affairs, too, has said the test was done in the lower atmosphere to ensure that there is no space debris.

On another question on leakage of defence know how-related data, he said, "We haven't seen cases as such, but we are careful".

"There are no serious issues as such, but of late, because of the apprehensions of cyber-attacks and cyber-related issues, we are sensitising people in the industry and also in our own laboratories on it," he said.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram